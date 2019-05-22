Horsham 'heartbroken' at death of club president Frank King

Horsham Football Club president Frank King had died.

The club has announced the well-know and much-loved club stalwart has passed away following a short illness.

Frank had many roles during an almost lifelong association with the Hornets.

In a touching message on the club's website entitled 'Farewell, Mr President' they posted a short statement announcing the news.

It read: "Horsham Football Club is heartbroken to announce that Club President Frank King has passed away following a short illness. A full tribute will follow as soon as possible but, while we digest this extremely sad news, we would like to pass on our deep and sincere sympathies to Frank’s widow, Pauline, and family."