Horsham confirm return and departure ahead of new season

Lee Harding has committed to Horsham for the 2021-22 season. Picture by Steve Robards

Winger Lee Harding will return to The Camping World Community Stadium for the 2021-22 campaign.

Harding, who joined the Hornets from Burgess Hill Town in July 2018, has scored 16 goals in 80 appearances for the club.

The attacking midfielder's committal takes the number of Horsham players retained from last season to 13.

Meanwhile the Hornets have confirmed that forward Kieran Lavery has left the club.

The striker initially enjoyed two loan spells at Horsham from Dorking Wanderers during the 2018-19 campaign, before he joined the Hornets permanently in the summer of 2019.

Lavery then moved to Horley Town in February 2020 for the rest of that season, before returning to Horsham in the summer.