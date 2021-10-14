Horsham boss Di Paola: No excuses after Potters Bar Town loss
Horsham can’t make excuses after their 3-1 home defeat to Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian Premier Division on Saturday.
That’s the view of manager Dominic Di Paola after the Hornets fell to their fifth league loss in eight games.
Harvey Sparks gave Horsham the lead on five minutes but the Scholars levelled just three minutes later through a Nathan Jordan-Livings penalty.
Potters Bar Town made sure of the victory with 17 minutes remaining. Kazaiah Sterling and Samson Esan struck to see the three points go back to Hertfordshire.
The Hornets sit second-from-bottom in the Isthmian Premier, having taken five points from a possible 24.
Horsham boss Di Paola said: “I don’t think we can make excuses. We were just poor.
“I think we conceded some poor goals and we didn’t play well.
“We know we need to get some results and get some points on the board, but on Saturday I thought, collectively, we didn’t play well enough to do that.
“We’re normally good at home but I just thought we were poor.
“We did a bit of work on Tuesday night. We had a chat about our thoughts on Saturday and said we’ve got to improve.
“We had to rush a few boys back but there’s no excuses really.
“We should be performing better in the league and we’re going to have to start getting some results.
“The boys know that, and we all know that.