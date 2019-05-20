Here is Horsham's pre-season schedule including a visit of League Two opposition

Horsham will host League Two opposition in the shape of Crawley Town in their pre-season campaign as they work towards their Bostik League Premier Division return.

Their near neighbours have pledged to bring a full first-team squad to the brand-new stadium at Hop Oast in what will be one of eight friendly fixtures for the Hornets.

It will be Horsham's fourth fixture in their preparations and take place on Saturday, July 20.

It will be the first time since 2010 that the two sides have met and will provide a stern test for the Hornets ahead of their return to the Premier Division after a seven year absence.

Their first fixture will see Horsham travel to Steyning Town on Tuesday, July 9, before we home games with Hampshire side Hartley Wintney (Saturday, July 13) and Haywards Heath Town (Tuesday, July 16).

They then hosts Crawley, before trips to Eastbourne Town (Tuedsay, July 23), Bournemouth outfit Wimborne Town (Saturday, July 27), East Grinstead Town (Tuesday, July 30) and Burgess Hill Town (Saturday, August 3).

The season then starts on Saturday, August 10.