Gareth Southgate - the pride of Sussex: The England manager's Euros 2020 so far in pictures

The former Crawley schoolboy has lead England to their third semi-final under his leadership - and now he is targeting his first final.

England face Denmark on Wednesday night (8pm kick off) at Wembley.

So far Southgate, whose parents still live in Sussex, has masterminded wins over Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany and Ukraine - and his side have yet to concede.

Here we celebrate his Euros so far with a picture special.

1. Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate gives instructions to Kyle Walker against Croatia Buy photo

2. Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate takes a drink in the opener against Croatia - it was a hot day! Buy photo

3. Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate talks to Jude Bellingham before bringing him on Buy photo

4. Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate talks tactics with Steve Holland Buy photo