Gareth Southgate taken on tour of his home town Crawley in aid of St Catherine's Hospice

Thanks to Daniel Armstong from the Spotted:Crawley Facebook Page, a lifesize cardboard cutout of the England manager - who grew up and went to school in Crawley - has been touring Crawley before Wednesday night's Euros semi-final against Germany.

And it's all in aid of raising money for St Catherine's Hospice. So far the JustGiving page has raised £1,588 for the hospice.

The pages says: "Walking around with Gareth cut out for St Catherine’s Hospice (Crawley) because They need our support NOW more than ever before."

Daniel has taken Gareth to see the meerkats at Tilgate Park Nature Centre, to the dugouts at Crawley Town Football Club and shopping in County Mall.

Daniel also did this TikTok video of the tour - see it here.

The Spotted:Crawley founder was also the brains behind the petition to get Gareth Southgate a statue in the town. You can read the story and sign the petition here.

1. Gareth Southgate The cutout in the town centre with shoppers Buy photo

2. Gareth Southgate With shoppers in County Mall Buy photo

3. Gareth Southgate At the Broadfield roundabout Buy photo

4. Gareth Southgate Outside the Octopvs bar in the High Street Buy photo