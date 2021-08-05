Former Newcastle United defender snapped up by Crawley Town

Francillette spent the last two seasons at St James’s Park before being released by Steve Bruce’s side a few months ago.

The 22-year-old came through the academy at Dijon FCO, who currently play in the second tier of French football. He then moved on to AS Quetigny before being scouted and captured by the Toon in 2019.

The towering centre-half was a regular for Newcastle’s youth sides, making 27 appearances for the club. He featured 22 times in the Premier League 2, scoring once and captaining the side twice.

Ludwig Francillette (centre) found the back of the net from Crawley Town against West Ham United under-23s Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

Francillette appeared in Crawley's friendlies against East Grinstead Town and West Ham United under-23s.

He was able to help achieve a clean sheet before scoring in front of the home fans as a trialist against the Hammers.

Manager John Yems said: “Ludwig has been around the place for a while now, he’s been training with us as well as at other clubs and scored against West Ham.

"It is great that we have been able to land Ludwig and I wish him all the best here at the club and I hope he can be a big part of our squad.”