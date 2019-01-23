Former Crawley Town star getting interest from Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and West Brom

Former Crawley Town loanee Karlan Ahearne-Grant is attracting interest from a host of clubs.

The Chartlon Athletic forward has got the attention of Huddersfield, Middlesbrough and West Brom - according to the Daily Mail.

Karlan Ahearne-Grant celebrates one of his Crawley Town goals

The highly-rated 21-year-old had previously been linked with SPL side Rangers after scoring 14 goals so far this term.

Now, clubs in England and higher up the footballing pyramid are beginning to take note on Grant's form and could secure his services for as little as £2million with just six months left on his contract.

Ahearne-Grant made a huge impact at Crawley Town while on loan under Harry Kewell last year. He scored nine goals in 15 games.

Reds fans will be hoping director of football Selim Gaygusuz and Gabriele Cioffi can bring in someone who will make just as big an impact in this January transfer window.

READ MORE Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz happy to talk with fans | Kewell's message to prolific to Ahearne-Grant: 'You think Ronaldo and Messi get shy of scoring?' | Kewell on Ahearne-Grant: 'He’s made an impact that’s for sure and he gives us a goal threat'