Five-star Billingshurst put Worthing United to the sword

Nick Tilley grabbed himself a goal in Billingshurst's 5-0 win over Worthing United. Picture by Iain Gibson

Goals from Sean Wood - his first for the club - and Nick Tilley completed the crucial three points for Hurst in SCFL Division One.

It was their first taste of victory in the league since October 2, but while they have suffered just one defeat in that time, a run of five draws had left their league position somewhat unjust, but also a cause for concern.

With centre-back Robbie Tambling deployed just in front of the back four on Saturday, it allowed McAlpine to roam behind Tilley up front and it was a move that reaped rewards.

Manager Lee Spickett said: “I was really pleased to get three points on the board after five successive draws, but we knew it was only a matter of time.

"The boys, from the first minute to the very last, were excellent. The shape, the tempo, the finishing, everything went right.

"Momentum has been building, the team is growing together and it’s great to see."

The home side almost led within seconds as Sam Bull broke forward and fed Tilley. He in turn slid in the arriving Archie Goddard on the right, but the ball got stuck under his feet and his shot was then saved.

Hurst had already had strong penalty appeals waved away when the opening goal came on 11 minutes as a delicious Kieran Britland free-kick was met with a firm header by Wood at the far post.

A key Lewis Reeves block denied a good United chance soon after from their first foray forward, but after that it was all Billingshurst.

Goddard fired over when well placed and then was up-ended in the box with play being waved on. It was 2-0 on the half-hour, as McAlpine broke forward and played a neat one-two on the left of the area and finished from an acute angle high into the net.

The third came shortly before half-time as Tambling's quick thinking and free-kick played in Tilley and his perfect scuff rolled home past the United stopper.

Just three minutes into the second half the goals continued as McAlpine swept home this second after another lovely team move.

The young midfielder must have thought his chance at a treble had passed him by when United stopper Jack De Boer denied him, but the 17-year-old didn't have long to wait.

Shortly after Tilley picked him out on the edge of the area and he tucked the ball away to round off the scoring.