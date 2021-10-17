FA Cup first round draw: Where can I watch it, what number are Horsham, who could they face next?
Horsham will find out on Sunday afternoon who they will face in the first round of the FA Cup.
After their memorable win over Woking in the fourth qualifying round they go into the hat as ball number 64 waiting nervously to see if they draw one of the League One or Two big boys - or perhaps another non-league side who could offer them a better chance of going even further.
You can see the full list of ball numbers below for a draw that is live on ITV at 1pm. We'll have news of and reaction to Horsham's draw on this website too.
This next stage of the competition sees clubs from Leagues One and Two enter, with a chance of being paired with the 32 non-league clubs who progress from the qualifying rounds.
The first round will be held between Friday, November 5 and Monday 8, with winning clubs getting £22,629 from the competition prize fund. A number of games will be selected for BBC or ITV coverage.
See the goal that got Horsham through here - and the great post-match scenes at he Camping World Stadium. And see a Horsham-Woking picture gallery here.
First round draw numbers
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barrow
4. Bolton Wanderers
5. Bradford City
6. Bristol Rovers
7. Burton Albion
8. Cambridge United
9. Carlisle United
10. Charlton Athletic
11. Cheltenham Town
12. Colchester United
13. Crawley Town
14. Crewe Alexandra
15. Doncaster Rovers
16. Exeter City
17. Fleetwood Town
18. Forest Green Rovers
19. Gillingham
20. Harrogate Town
21. Hartlepool United
22. Ipswich Town
23. Leyton Orient
24. Lincoln City
25. Mansfield Town
26. Milton Keynes Dons
27. Morecambe
28. Newport County
29. Northampton Town
30. Oldham Athletic
31. Oxford United
32. Plymouth Argyle
33. Port Vale
34. Portsmouth
35. Rochdale
36. Rotherham United
37. Salford City
38. Scunthorpe United
39. Sheffield Wednesday
40. Shrewsbury Town
41. Stevenage
42. Sunderland
43. Sutton United
44. Swindon Town
45. Tranmere Rovers
46. Walsall
47. Wigan Athletic
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Marine or Wrexham
50. Marske United or Gateshead
51. Chesterfield
52. Brackley Town or Guisely
53. Solihull Moors
54. Pontefract Collieries or FC Halifax Town
55. York City or Morpeth Town
56. Kettering Town or Buxton
57. Boston United or Stratford Town
58. King's Lynn Town
59. Grimsby Town
60. Stockport County
61. Altrincham
62. Tamworth or Notts County
63. Ebbsfleet
64. Horsham
65. Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading United
66. Corinthian Casuals or St Albans City
67. Maidenhead United
68. Kidderminster Harriers
69. Bromley
70. Harrow Borough
71. Dagenham & Redbridge
72. AFC Sudbury
73. Banbury United
74. Boreham Wood
75. Yeovil Town or Weymouth
76. Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta
77. Bowers & Pitsea
78. Dover Athletic or Yate Town
79. Torquay United or Havant & Waterlooville
80. Southend United