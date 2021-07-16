FA Cup and Vase dates and opening SCFL fixtures discovered by local sides

Neighbours Horsham YMCA and Loxwood have discovered their FA Cup and FA Vase opponents this week, as well as their opening fixtures in the SCFL Premier Division. Picture by Phil Westlake

Horsham YMCA will venture to Jersey Bulls in one of the most eye-catching ties of the FA Cup extra-preliminary round.

YM will be looking to stop a Bulls side that have won every match they have played.

The cup tie between Jersey Bulls and Horsham YMCA will become the most southerly match ever played in the 150 year history of the famous competition.

Elsewhere in the draw, Broadbridge Heath welcome Southern Combination Football League Premier Division new boys Littlehampton Town while Loxwood visit Hanworth Villa.

Steyning Town host Pagham and Alfold travel to East Grinstead Town.

The extra preliminary round will be played on Saturday, August 7. If the game ends in a draw in 90 minutes, replays must be played on, or before, Thursday, August 12.

Winning teams in the extra preliminary round will pick up £1,125 from the FA prize fund, while losing sides will receive £375.

In the first qualifying round of the FA Vase, Horsham YMCA make the trip to Abbey Rangers while Roffey will also hit the road, to take on Tunbridge Wells.

Broadbridge Heath host Croydon and Loxwood take on Faversham Strike Force at home.

Billingshurst welcome Forest Hill Park to Jubilee Field, Steyning Town are off to Raynes Park Vale, and Storrington visit Lordswood.

FA Vase first qualifying round ties will take place on Saturday, September 11.

There will be no replays in this season’s FA Vase. Ties will go straight to penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.

Clubs will receive £525 for winning in the first qualifying round, while losers will take home £175.

Meanwhile, the opening rounds of the 2021-22 SCFL Premier Division and 2021-22 SCFL Division 1 have been released. Both league campaigns will get underway on Saturday, July 31.

On the opening day of the Premier Division, Broadbridge Heath make the trip to Hassocks, Horsham YMCA welcome Eastbourne Town, and Loxwood entertain Lingfield at home.

Alfold host Bexhill United while Steyning Town travel to Eastbourne United.

The first round of Division 1 sees Roffey visit Montpelier Villa, Billingshurst hit the road to face Worthing United, and Storrington take on Shoreham at home.

The first midweek Premier Division clashes take place on Tuesday, August 3.

Steyning Town welcome Loxwood to The Shooting Field for a local derby, Broadbridge Heath entertain Pagham at home and Alfold host East Preston. All games on that day kick off at 7.45pm.

Horsham YMCA visit Littlehampton Town the following day, with the game getting underway at 7.30pm.

The first round of the Peter Bentley Cup sees Billingshurst take on Dorking Wanderers Reserves at home on August at 7.45pm. The winners will host Horsham YMCA in round two.

The second round sees Alfold welcome Loxwood for a derby, Broadbridge Heath take on Lingfield at home and Roffey visit Hassocks.

Steyning Town face the winners of Worthing United and Montpelier Villa at home, while Storrington host the winners of the tie between Selsey and Wick.

In the Division 1 Cup, Roffey travel to Godalming Town, Billingshurst entertain Shoreham at home, and Storrington take on Epsom & Ewell at The Recreation Ground.

Division 2 new boys Southwater have been handed a bye into the second round of the Division 2 Challenge Cup.

Southwater will make the trip to the winners of the first round clash between Upper Beeding and Rottingdean Village.

TD Shipley travel to Worthing Town in round one of the Division 2 Challenge Cup.