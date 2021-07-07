LiveEngland v Denmark - LIVE: Can Crawley's Gareth Southgate lead England to Euro 2020 final?
Crawley's own Gareth Southgate leads England into the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley tonight.
We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.
Now follow us here as we build up to the big game tonight and hope they can progress to the final on Sunday where they would face Italy.
The page will update automatically
England v Denmark - Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate watch
Last updated: Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 10:27
- Can Gareth Southgate do Sussex proud and lead his men to the Euro 2020 final?
- The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to a third semi-final where they face Denmark
- England will face Italy in the final on Sunday if they beat Denmark
We certainly are
Love this!
Gareth has got a new following...
Message from Oliver Dowden
Do you agree with our experts?
Listen to We Could Be Euros Episode 7 - will England go and England it up?
Semi-final day is here – and so is the latest episode of our new football podcast We Could Be Euros
What are your predictions?
Details of the final here
This is when England would play in the Euro 2020 final - if they were to beat Denmark in the semis
England will come up against Denmark in the semi final of Euro 2020 after beating Ukraine in the quarter final
Praise from the Crawley Town boss
'Nice man' Gareth Southgate lauded by Crawley Town manager John Yems
Crawley Town boss John Yems has sung the praises of England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of their huge Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine tomorrow evening.
Our latest Euros podcast
We Could Be Euros - Episode 07, 'Are England going to England it up? - Denmark vs England preview' - video Dailymotion
Watch We Could Be Euros - Episode 07, 'Are England going to England it up? - Denmark vs England preview' - NationalWorld on Dailymotion
Gareth Southgate
These players are making massive strides and breaking barriers all the time. We have broken barriers in this tournament and we have another opportunity to do that.
Crawley’s own Gareth Southgate pops up in town
Gareth Southgate taken on tour of his home town Crawley in aid of St Catherine's Hospice
If you have seen Gareth Southgate out and about in Crawley - don't worry, you haven't been seeing things.
Gareth’s Euros so far
Gareth Southgate - the pride of Sussex: The England manager's Euros 2020 so far in pictures
Gareth Southgate is not just the pride of Crawley and Sussex so far in the Euros, he is the pride of a nation.