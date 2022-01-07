Crawley Town's postponed clash with Bristol Rovers rearranged

Crawley Town’s postponed fixture with Bristol Rovers has now been rearranged. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Reds will host the Gas on Tuesday, March 8, kicking off at 7.45pm.

The original fixture was due to take place on Wednesday, December 29, but due to positive cases of Covid-19 in the Bristol Rovers squad, the fixture was postponed.

Tickets purchased for the original date will still be valid for this fixture. The remaining allocation will go on sale from Monday, February 14 at 10am.