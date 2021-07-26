Crawley Town wear new kit as they beat West Ham u23s in front of a home crowd - picture special
Crawley Town donned their new kit as they beat West Ham u23s 2-1 at the People's Pension Stadium.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:46 pm
It was the first time the Reds have played in front of a home crowd in 223 days. Thier defending Trialist opened the scoring from a corner as Thierry Nevers drew West Ham level, but substitute Sam Ashford clinched the win for Crawley with a composed late strike.
Photographer Jamie Evans, from UK Sports Images was at the game - here are a selection of his pictures.
SEE ALSO
Crawley Town unveil new home kit for 2021-22 season
Page 1 of 4