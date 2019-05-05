Crawley Town view from the press box

Panutche Camara put on a stellar performance in Crawley Town’s final game of the season in front of an impressive attendance of 3,183.

Camara scored the pick of the bunch breaking from midfield passing Steve McNulty with ease and rounding keeper Scott Davies to end the Red Devils' season on a high.

This was only Crawley’s second home win in the last four months which saw the Reds come close to a relegation scrap going into the last few games.

Crawley head coach Gabriele Cioffi’s first season as manager sees his side finish in 19th on 53 points. There were many ups and downs during the season, but most importantly Crawley have kept their Football League status for another year.

Cioffi will want to keep hold of young talents David Sesay, Ashley Nathaniel-George and Camara who have all shown moments of potential in their first breakthrough season.

Nathaniel George was causing problems all game with his confident running and was rewarded with his goal in the 36th minute.

Camara’s performance was perfect and his determination to beat Stephen McNulty and round Scott Davies shows the array of talent possessed in some of Crawley’s young players.

The more they play, the more experienced they will become and could guide Crawley to a better season next year.

However, the main watch will be on the arrivals and departures this summer. Defender Joe Maguire announced on Twitter that his Crawley Town career is over and who will join him?

More importantly, where will Cioffi look to strengthen to improve on his side's 19th placed finish?