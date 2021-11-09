Crawley Town striker shortlisted for Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month

Kwesi Appiah, pictured scoring for Crawley Town against Port Vale, has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month Award for October. Picture by Steve Robards

The Ghanaian international enjoyed an excellent month.

Brought into the club as cover, the 31-year-old didn’t start a game until October, which makes his achievement of scoring every one of Crawley’s five goals in the month, including a vital winner at Rochdale, all the more remarkable.

Appiah, who has already won the Crawley Observer's Player of the Month Award for October, has been shortlisted for the monthly gong alongside Tranmere Rovers defender Peter Clarke, Northampton Town midfielder Mitch Pinnock and Newport County forward Dom Telford.

The winner will be announced on Friday, November 12.