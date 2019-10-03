Crawley Town midfielder joins National League side on loan

Crawley Town midfielder Josh Payne has today joined National League side Ebbsfleet United on loan until January 6.

Payne has made five appearances this season and scored in last Saturday's 3-2 home defeat against Walsall.

Speaking crawleytownfc.com head coach Gabriele Cioffi said: "Josh came to me because he wants to play regularly and obviously I cannot guarantee this to any player.

"He is a good football player and good professional and we will be following how he does and we wish him well at Ebbsfleet."

