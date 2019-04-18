Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi looking for a good finish to the season

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi is looking to finish the season strongly as they look forward to their trip to Exeter City.



Reds travel to Devon on Good Friday to play seventh-placed Exeter City boosted by their away win at Yeovil last Saturday.

The result went a long way to securing their Football League status for next season.

Reflecting back on last weekend he said: "There was a massive pressure on the boys and on myself.

"I thought we had a decent performance and were clinical.

"Now we need to finish with our heads up - the challenge is to finish with 12 points.

"It is possible - I believe in the boys and after last Saturday's performance I know they will approach the final games with a lot of confidence."

Cioffi was pleased with the contribution of the younger players in the squad.

He said: "In my opinion we have a capable group of young players - we have six or seven, many of whom have come from non-league football.

"They have to match what I want in terms of how they train and I think we have seen this form them more consistently."

Despite their position challenging for the play-offs, Cioffi expects another good performance against Exeter.

He said: "This will be a tough challenge as they play good football, but we are going to create as may problems as we can.

"The most important thing is that I'm sure we are going to step on to the pitch tomorrow with the right mentality."