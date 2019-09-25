Crawley Town head coach Cioffi reacts to Colchester United draw

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi is positive after drawing Colchester United in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Reds could have faced any of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool or Man City, but drew the lowest ranked side in the competition.

Cioffi said: "We are positive. It's a 50/50 game. At least we have a chance. For this club we have to be happy to have reached the fourth round.

"It's a 50/50 game, not a 70/30 or 80/20 like previous rounds.

"I am disappointed for the pocket of the club though."

