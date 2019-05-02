Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris wins hat-trick of trophies
Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris won the club's Player of the Year award for the second year running at their end of season gala presentation.
Morris was also Players' Player of the Year and completed a superb hat-trick by also winning the Away Player of the Year award.David Sesay won the Young Players of the Year award as more than 120 fans, staff and players enjoyed the popular event held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Crawley.
Young Player of the Year was David Sesay, presented by trophy sponsors Crawley Town Supporters Alliance chairman Sam Jordan