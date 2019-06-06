Crawley Town fans value Championship targets at up to £2 million

Crawley Town fans have mixed reactions to the news that an unnamed Championship club wants to buy a young Reds trio

Attacking midfielder/striker Panutche Camara, winger Ashley Nathaniel-George and defender David Sesay are all wanted by the club.

Ashley Nathaniel-George. Picture by Steve Robards

Supporters have taken to social media to express their views which range from not wanting to sell the players to valuing the combined trio at £2 million.

Most think £1.3 million would be a fair valuation to sell on the talented young trio and the club's scouting network to spot them in the first place has been praised.

Writing on Facebook page Crawley Town 4 Life Simon Hall did not want to sell the players but said: "Personally I'd say no. But no club of our size could turn down that money, but with a bit of negotiation that figure could be increased."

Crawley Town Young Player of the Year was David Sesay, presented by trophy sponsors Crawley Town Supporters Alliance chairman Sam Jordan. Stephen Lawrence Southern News & Pictures (SNAP)

Adam J Baker said: "Take the cash an run!"

Stephen North said: "They wont get that much for those three...half that more like."

Susan Wheeler said: "No it is not enough!! I think IF we were going to the Championship we need all the players"

Lee Crossan said: "It depends how long they have left to run on their contracts, if we were pushing for promotion to the championship I'd say no but as we were fortunate to stay in the football league I'd say take it, this has highlighted how good our scouting has been for a small club"

Andy Hart said: "Would hope they would include some clauses regarding future transfers say 20% of future sales"

Andrew Waight said: "Wow, take the 1.3 million and run straight to the bank laughing. No way in a million years those 3 are worth 1.3 million."

Richard Kail reckons selling on to higher clubs is good business which can help make up for relatively low crowds at the People's Pension Stadium.

