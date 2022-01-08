Crawley Town defender extends loan stay at Dover Athletic

Crawley Town defender Harry Ransom has extended his loan stay at National League side Dover Athletic until the end of the season. Picture by James Boardman/Telephoto Images

The 22-year-old centre-half initially joined the Whites in September for four months and has made 17 appearances in all competitions in that time.

Ransom has scored once for Dover this campaign, that coming in the 3-2 defeat against Wealdstone at the Crabble.

The defender spent the majority of the 2020-21 campaign with the Whites before joining the Reds in the summer.