Crawley Town chief Erdem Konyar on recent form, return of 'inspiring' Grego-Cox and January transfer window

The Reds are currently on their worst run of results since John Yems took over with six consecutive defeats - their last win coming at Rochdale on October 9.

But Konyar is optimistic they will get over the blip and said they just need a bit of luck.

Reece Grego-Cox has returned to action after 620 days out

“I wholeheartedly believe in us, the management and the lads to turn this right around and get back on track and we will do everything we can to do so,” he said.

“I think it’s been a good season so far even though we are having a small blip at the moment. I am sure we will turn it around.

“To be honest, if you want to examine the period, we were unlucky against Sutton, with a missed penalty then a 90th minute winner, then we had probably the worst referee I have seen in the game after [Exeter], then at Scunthorpe we weren’t good enough and against port Vale a silly 10th minute red card.

“There are variables outside of playing the game that have hurt us. Hopefully our luck will turn around soon. Poor performances haven’t been a common denominator in these games.

"We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have to react and I am sure we will come out punching."

But one big positive for Konyar has been the return of a couple of players from long-term injuries.

Reece Grego-Cox, who has been out for 620 days, and Sam Matthews (three months) both made substitute appearances against Southampton in the EFL Trophy last Tuesday.

Konyar said: “It’s massive. Especially for Reece. It’s been 15 months with his ACL/MCL. It was a massive blow. But to see him come back the way he did is really inspiring. It’s evident he has worked really hard and looked after himself.”

And Konyar will wait to see how Grego-Cox, Matthews and Jordan Tunnicliffe recover and perform before see what they need to do in January.

He said: “I think we have a decent, well-rounded squad, but obviously if we need to visit things in January we will.

“We will have to see how the injuries come back with the likes of Reece [Grego-Cox], Sam Matthews and Jordan Tunnicliffe coming back. These are three first team players.

“I think we need to assess them before we do anything else.”

And what are the ambitions for the side for the rest of the season?

"Too early to say," Konyar said. " When you are Crawley it’s about getting to 50 points as soon as possible and then we can go from there and see what’s possible. We are only in November."