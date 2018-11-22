Crawley Town are 'in a phase where we are challenging the pain', says head coach Gabriele Cioffi

Crawley Town are currently on a run of seven games without a win - and head coach Gabriele Cioffi says the club is 'challenging the pain'.

The defeat in the FA Cup replay to Southend followed four defeats and two draws - and that does not include the defeat to Haywards Heath Town in the Sussex Senior Cup.

And a frank Cioffi said after Tuesday's night's extra-time defeat: "It’s a **** moment and we know this.

"Correct me if I am wrong but last season they lost 10 games in a row in the league so I think we have to look forward.

"I think together, and I will never get tired saying this, we can build. And building is tough, you need time you need effort, you need pain. And at the moment we are in a phase where we are challenging the pain."

Crawley Town will look to get back to winning ways when they host Crewe Alexandra at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.