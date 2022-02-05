Crawley Town 2, Stevenage 2 - RECAP: Last minute strike denies Reds three points

Tom Nichols has scored twice but Crawley Town conceded a last goal to deny them three points against Stevenage at The People's Pension Stadium today (Saturday).

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 5:14 pm

The Reds lost at Stevenage on January 18 so will be looking to stop a League Two double for the visitors. New signings Isaac Hutchinson and Remi Oteh have made the starting line-up. You can follow our Live Blog from the game here.

The page will show updates as they happen.

Tom Nichols celebrates his first goal. Picture by Cory Pickford

Crawley Town v Stevenage LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 18:23

  • Reds have return home after four points out of six on the road
  • Bansal-McNulty, Hutchinson and Oteh added to squad on transfer deadline day
  • Reds lost 2-1 at Stevenage on January 18
  • Crawley are 13th in League Two, Stevenage 17th
Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 18:23

Player ratings by Ellis Peters

Crawley Town Player Ratings: This is how each player performed against Stevenage

Crawley Town brush past Stevenage in a comfortable 2-1 at home.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 17:00

John Yems was booked after the Stevenage equaliser

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:58

It’s all over. Crawley and Yems will be very disappointed with that.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:52

It’s 2-2 - Scott Cuthbert smashes ball home from close range

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:50

4 minutes added time!

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:48

89 mins - corner Reds

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:44

85 mins corner Reds

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:42

83 mins - Norris fires wide

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:41

80mins It’s 2-1 - Read scores - could be an uncomfortable last 10 minutes

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:37

2214 (261 away) attendance today

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
League Two