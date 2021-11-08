Carlisle United boss Millen: You have to give massive credit to Horsham

Horsham's Charlie Hester-Cook puts in a strong challenge on Carlisle United's Corey Whelan in Saturday's FA Cup first round clash at Brunton Park. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Two divisions and 67 league places separated semi-professional Horsham and their Football League opponents, but Dominic Di Paola's side more than held their own for 69 minutes.

Two goals in the final 20 minutes from substitute Brad Young and Zach Clough saw the Blues eventually overcome the plucky Hornets.

And Millen, who was overseeing just his second game in charge of the Cumbrian outfit, was fulsome in his praise of Horsham's FA Cup heroes.

He said: "It was a tough game because everyone said beforehand that it was a cup final for Horsham, and they were fantastic.

“What a journey they’ve been on, and their players have been a credit to Horsham. They gave it a real go, so we respected them.

“I felt we would have a lot of possession, and that’s how it turned out. We’d love an early goal, and I’m sure everyone was praying for that, but it didn’t come.

“Funnily enough I didn’t think we got on the ball as well in the second half as we did in the first, it got a little bit scrappy, and there were probably a few nerves involved with that.

“If I’m looking panicky on the touchline you’re giving off bad signals to the players, so I try to stay calm and keep encouraging them to pass the ball.

"I felt that Horsham would probably tire and that the opportunities would come, and that’s how it panned out.

“Like I say, you have to give massive credit to Horsham. They’ve come here and worked their socks off, they looked dangerous at times and they made it a tough game for us.