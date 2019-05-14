Cambridge United scout is part of Cowfold's new management team

Cowfold have announced their new management team which the club says will bring 'great ideas' and a 'refreshing approach'.

Former Premier Division winning Chichester City assistant Jake Edwards, who is a scout for League Two side Cambridge United, will take the managerial reins and be assisted by Charlie Hawken.

The pair take over at the Division 1 club from Andy Williams, who was in interim charge for the second half of last season after long-term boss Ant Parsons stepped down in December.

Both parties will remain on board at the club, but chairman Paul Curtis was keen to make a long-term appointment which can take the club forward.

He said: "Jake has spent the past two seasons assisting the first team manager at Chichester City, most successfully in this past season when they secured promotion from the SCFL Premier Division.

"He was also the manager of the Chichester University team as well as Chichester Colts under-16s this season, he is a technical scout for Cambridge Utd and is currently studying for his UEFA B licence.

"These are impressive qualifications in themselves but coupled with his experience over the past couple of seasons and his sheer enthusiasm for the position, we really had to give him the opportunity to take our first team forwards as manager next season.

"Charlie, with similar qualifications and experience, comes in as Jake’s assistant and they will bring with them a goalkeeping coach as well as a physio.

"Jake and Charlie’s close association with youth football will work hand in hand with our intention to affiliate with Lower Beeding and Handcross under-17s for the forthcoming season. They have some great ideas and a really refreshing approach and we are all very excited about the prospects of a new era at Cowfold FC."