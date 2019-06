Burgess Hill Town boss Simon Wormull has added another name to his squad.

Wormull has signed midfielder Andrew Briggs. Briggs joins the Hillians from Eastbourne Borough having made a number of appearances in the National League South last season.

Briggs tweeted: "Buzzing to start a new chapter, big season ahead @Official_BHTFC"

