Broadbridge Heath return to winning ways at Lingfield

Harry Mark netted for Broadbridge Heath in their win at Lingfield

Heath started well and had the lion’s share of possession and goal scoring opportunities while restricting the home side to the occasional breakaway.

The game was goalless until the 37th minute - and what a goal it was.

The move was started by Kyle Sim winning the ball in his own half and playing it forward to Harry Mark.

That was the first of nine passes, involving six players, from right to left, then back to the right where Charlie Weller drilled in a low ball across the face of goal for Charlie Parmiter to net his ninth of the season.

While the first goal was all about team work, the second six minutes later was sheer quality.

Mark received the ball some 25 yards from goal and hit a left foot shot that flew into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 2-0 at the break.

Mark nearly added a third, and his second, minutes later when a long range strike was well saved by the Lingfield keeper.

Lingfield came out the blocks far more determined than in the first period and for long spells had Heath on the back-foot.

But, despite the pressure and some very good cross balls played into the box from the right, Heath keeper Liam Matthews was rarely troubled.

Heath introduced Louis Blake and Zac Young to add fresh legs midway through the half to help restore some control on the game and that stemmed the flow.

Although Heath had two or three very good chances late on the score remained 2-0.

Broadbridge Heath boss Chris Simmons said: “It was great to get back to winning ways after a tough week, especially with a clean sheet away from home.

“This is not an easy place to come and get three points.”