Broadbridge Heath leave it late to secure excellent win over title favourites

Jamie Taylor put in a man of the match display in Broadbridge Heath's dramatic win over SCFL Premier title favourites Saltdean United. Picture by Steve Robards

Second-placed Saltdean came into the game in good form having beaten league leaders Littlehampton Town 1-0 in midweek.

But Heath started on the ascendancy and created several early opportunities. Man of the match Jamie Taylor played Lewis Croal into the area but his shot was saved by Saltdean keeper James Broadbent.

Minutes later, Charlie Weller cut into the penalty area from the right and hit a shot across the face of goal and narrowly wide of the left post.

Harry Mark then had a pop at goal from the edge of the area but Broadbent was well placed to gather. Croal was again in the action, this time heading a Taylor cross straight into the keeper's arms.

Yet it was the visitors who went ahead on 33 minutes. Ryan Warwick’s cross from the right towards Kieron Pamment got tangled amongst bodies before falling kindly for the Tigers striker to stab home from close range.

The equalising goal, scored on 62 minutes, was close to a carbon-copy of the opening goal. This time Weller played the ball into the danger area where Taylor lost his two markers to convert from six yards.

The game continued to flow with chances at both ends. Louis Croal had a great chance to snatch a winner but pulled his shot wide of the goal.

Liam Matthews made a superb save on 80 minutes when he somehow pushed a shot from point blank range over the bar.

Pamment thought he’d got the winner for Saltdean in the dying minutes but the assistant had his flag raised for offside.

But deep into injury time Croal found space down the right. He advanced to the edge of the penalty area, skipped over a lunging tackle on the edge of the area, took the ball to the byline and played it into the path of Parmiter who converted from six yards.

Four of the Bears' last five league matches have been against top six sides and they have won three of them.

Heath manager Chris Simmons said: "We started the game really well. The first half-hour especially was up there with our best performance so far this season. The only thing missing was a goal.

"To go a goal down was so disappointing but the lads dug really deep, got themselves back in it with half-an-hour to go, and then wanted to push for a winner.

"In the end it needed some great saves from Liam in goal and a last minute winner from Charlie, but the lads deserved it this week.

"Nine points from three teams above us in the league is fantastic."