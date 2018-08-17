Brighton v Manchester United: Likely line-ups for Premier League clash

Albion will look to bounce back from last week's defeat to Watford when they host Manchester United at the Amex tomorrow.

United, who finished second in the Premier League last year, met the Seagulls three times last season.

Mourinho and Hughton

Jose Mourinho's side beat Brighton 1-0 in the league and 2-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford, while Albion were 1-0 victors at the Amex - a win which sealed their place in the top flight for another season.

LIKELY LINE-UPS

BRIGHTON - Albion boss Chris Hughton has some decisions to make after last weekend's disappointing defeat to Watford, when the Seagulls just did not get going.

Deadline-day signing from Valencia Martin Montoya could get his debut after Bruno limped off at Vicarage Road last week.

Club record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh could also be set for his first start on the wing, while Yves Bissouma - who impressed at Watford after coming off the bench - could also come into the starting line-up.

The 21-year-old Mali international starred at Lille last season and the early impressions are he will become a big player for Albion sooner rather than later.

Hughton confirmed that Albion will be without skipper Bruno on Sunday, but hopes the Spaniard will return to training at some point next week.

Andone and Izquierdo are also confirmed to be missing from the squad for Albion’s first home game of the season, but Hughton said both are ‘close’ to being available.

Likely line-up: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Jahanbakhsh, Stephens, Propper, Knockaert; Gross; Murray. Subs (from): Button, Balogun, Bissouma, March, Locadia, Kayal, Hemed, Bong, Schelotto.

MANCHESTER UNITED - United began the new Premier League season with a 2-1 win against Leicester last week. Goals from Paul Pogba, from the penalty spot, and left-back Luke Shaw gave the Red Devils all three points.

Romelu Lukaku began that game on the bench but could come into the starting line-up at the Amex, with Marcus Rashford the player most likely to drop to the bench.

Shaw's performance in the victory over Leicester will probably see him again start at left-back ahead of Ashley Young and ex-Albion loanee Jesse Lingard could also come into the squad for the first time this season after impressing for England at the World Cup.

Summer signing Diogo Dalot was set to return to full training this week but Sunday's game could be too soon for the right-back. Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia are also set to miss out through injury, along with Ander Herrera and Romero.

Likely line-up: De Gea; Darmian, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, Pereira, Pogba; Mata, Sanchez; Lukaku. Subs (from): Rashford, Martial, Lingard, Smalling, Grant, Young, Fellaini, McTominay.