Billingshurst see off Epsom & Ewell in seven-goal thriller

Jake Chadwick in action for Billingshurst during Saturday's thrilling win over Epsom & Ewell amid torrential rain. Pictures by Iain Gibson

On 10 minutes Matt McAlpine was brought down 25 yards out and Nick Tilley beat Epsom’s keeper Matthew Bishop with an excellent free kick. And seven minutes later, Tilley made it 2-0 when he beat his marker to head home.

The remainder of the half was totally dominated by the away side and only the brilliance of Hurst keeper Lewis Blaney kept the score down as the frailties of the home side defence returned.

The two wide players of Epsom were creating chances and, in the 15 minutes before half-time, the away side turned the game around with goals from Jamie Byatt, Luke Miller and Adam Grant.

Hurst's Nick Tilley rifles home his hat-trick

Billingshurst went in 3-2 down at half-time and were grateful to still be in the game.

Manager Lee Spickett then made some player changes and, as the pitch conditions worsened, Billingshurst adapted much better to the surface .

After 65 minutes Tilley turned inside his marker and completed his hat-trick with a finish low into the corner.

Ten minutes later half-time substitute Jake Chadwick found himself on the edge of the box and his rarely used left foot struck the ball beautifully past Bishop to make it 4-3.

Billingshurst continued to be the more dangerous side. Chadwick struck the post, and then Sam Bull hit the side netting.

But for once there was no nervous ending and Billinghurst ran out 4-3 winners

Spickett said: "What a game in such crazy conditions. We asked for a big reaction after last week and thought we had it going two up.

"Epsom never stopped causing us problems and our defensive naivety meant we came in behind at the break

"We got into them at half time and made a couple of subs and the second half was a totally different story, we ran the show and I thought thoroughly deserved the win