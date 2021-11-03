Billingshurst rue spurned chances in draw with leaders

Sam Bull struck a stunning goal for Billingshurst in their 1-1 draw with Division One leaders Midhurst on Saturday. Picture by Iain Gibson

Sam Bull’s second half stunner had put Hurst ahead, before the dominant away side spurned a host of chances to extended their lead.

The hosts then hit back through a Harry Giles header to grab a share of the spoils and keep themselves three points ahead at the top of the table.

Billingshurst' s league form sees them with just one defeat in their last six, but with four draws in that run, they sit 13th in Division One.

Whilst they are moving in the right direction with positive performances, Spickett wants his side to start taking their chances and turn the draws into wins.

He said: “I thought, attitude wise and how we set up, the players were excellent, I cannot fault their effort, but we have to be more ruthless in front of goal.

"I can’t help feel disappointed that we missed three one-on-one chances, hit the bar and the post and then gave away a cheap equaliser against the league leaders.

"Having said that to go there on that pitch and get a point, especially when you consider the players we had unavailable, I’m pleased with that.

"We go into our next fixtures confidant and a squad ready to improve week on week.”

In a first half of few chances, Billingshurst had the better on Saturday. A free kick from the left saw Matt Rendall forces a point-blank save from goalkeeper Josh Bird, before the follow up hit the crossbar.

The second half saw plenty more goalmouth action as Midhurst’s Robbie Tambling first shot over as the hosts started the better.

Billingshurst grew into the game and led through a fine individual goal from Bull as he kept the ball in play on the left touch line, cut inside the box and lashed one into the top left corner.

Archie Goddard then had a one on one saved and then should have teed Bull up for his second as Billingshurst tried to turn the screw.

The hosts then levelled through a placed header after a long throw.

Back at the other end, Bull had a great chance saved and Matt McAlpine hit the outside of the post.

Midhurst then struck the inside of the post late on as they provided Billingshurst with a nervy few final moments.

Tuesday night saw Hurst exit the RUR Cup after a 4-2 defeat at division-above East Preston.