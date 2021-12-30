Bears beat YMCA thanks to Cooksley's late heroics

Ben Cooksley got a late winner for the Bears v YMCA / Picture supplied by Broadbridge Heath FC

The game was in doubt after torrential rain – but it eased enough for play to go ahead.

The visitors’ results have improved lately and this proved a close encounter.

Heath were without top scorer Jamie Taylor and Sean Terry after positive Covid tests while former YM players Alfie Jones and Kyle Sim were suspended.

Heath started well but YM gradually got into it and forced Heath keeper Liam Matthews into the first real save on 20 minutes.

Five minutes before the break Jack Frankland attacked down the right and found Charlie Parmiter who rifled a shot against the bar which dropped into the safe hands of Aaron Jeal.

The second half was end to end, and Frankland was next to hit the bar.

Midway through the half Lewis Croal did force Jeal to tip a shot from long distance over the bar. At the other end Matthews made a good save to deny YM.

Deep into injury time, Parmiter played the ball into Ben Cooksley on the edge of the area with his back to goal and being closely marked by two YM defenders.

The youngster turned, slipped the ball between the defenders, shrugged off their challenge and hit a shot across the face of goal and just inside the post for the winning goal.

It proved to be the last kick of the match as there was only just enough time for YM to restart.

The Bears move up to fifth place, the highest they’ve ever been at this time in the season.

It was hard on Horsham YMCA who put a shift in and probably deserved a point.

Heath boss Chris Simmons said: “This was always going to be a tough battle and conditions didn’t help make it any better.

“We were really scrappy and gave the ball away a lot more than usual but I can’t fault the work rate from everyone especially as a couple of the lads were just back after Covid and were struggling a bit for fitness. A moment of brilliance from a great young player was the difference.”

Charlie Weller was voted MoM after his first game back from injury.