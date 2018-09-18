Southampton v Brighton player ratings

Albion fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point at Southampton last night but who were the star men? Here's how we rated the players.

BRIGHTON



Mathew Ryan -7.

Had little to do, apart from pick the ball out of his net twice. No chance with the first. Great save in injury-time from a direct free kick.

Gaetan Bong - 6.

Started well and saw a lot of the ball in first half. Faded in second and looked exposed at times when Southampton took the ball down their right flank.

Lewis Dunk - 7.

Usual mix of strong tackles and interceptions. Rock solid at the heart of the defence. You know what you are going to get with Lewis Dunk.

Shane Duffy - 7.

Great centre half header for his goal and a solid performance at the back. Always willing to throw himself in front of the ball and won pretty much everything in the air.

Martin Montoya- 6.

Steady but not spectacular. Lost the ball a few times in the second half and was caught out of position up the field on occasions.

Dale Stephens - 6.

Poor first half. Improved slightly in the second half but always looked likely to give it away. Failed to move the ball quickly on occasions which enabled Saints to wrestle back the momentum at times.

Davy Propper - 5.

Poor performance. Knocked off the ball far too easily at times and was guilty of giving it away too often. Gave the ball away that led to the first goal. Delicate flicks were picked off by Saints midfield who were always closing down.

Yves Bissouma - 6.

A few surging runs in the first half. Looked lively but was also guilty of giving the ball away too much. A bit lightweight at times but at the same time, looked dangerous when he did surge forward.

Anthony Knockaert - 7.

Always looked dangerous on the ball. Great delivery for Duffy goal and took the corner that led to the penalty. Guilty of maybe trying too hard at times, particularly when in on goal and could have put March in.

Solly March - 5.

Knocked off the ball far too easily in the first half. Improved slightly in the second half but subbed on 69 minutes. Seemed afraid to take the full-back on and was always happy to turn back towards the defence.

Glenn Murray - 8.

Never stopped running all night and tucked home his penalty with style. Struggled to get anything from Saints' centre backs but stepped up when it mattered.

Subs



Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6.

A few neat touches and looked dangerous at times down the left.

Jurgen Locadia - 5.

Lacked composure on the ball but only had 14 minutes. Went close with late header.

SOUTHAMPTON

Alex McCarthy - 5.

Little to do in the first half but pushed away Anthony Knockaert's fierce effort early in the second period and denied Jurgen Locadia late on. Criticised for not coming off his line for Duffy's goal.



Cedric - 6.

Solid display. Headed early opening straight at Mathew Ryan.



Jannik Vestergaard - 6.

Played the Albion players onside for the first goal. Had looked composed at the back up until that point.



Wesley Hoedt - 6.

Solid enough. Stopped driving run by Yves Bissouma shortly after Southampton went 1-0 ahead.



Ryan Bertrand - 6.

Decent display. Went close with a late free kick which was saved by Ryan.



Mohamed Elyounoussi - 6.

His Corner caused all sorts of problems for Albion on 20 minutes. Headed decent opening wide in the first half.



Mario Lemina - 6.

Neatly won the ball back on a few occasions.



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 8.

Excellent display in attack and defence. Blocked Anthony Knockaert's early shot and a nice run was ended by a crunching Dale Stephens tackle. Stunning 30-yard strike gave Saints the lead.



Nathan Redmond - 7.

Lively down the left. Tricky runs caused problems for the Brighton defence.



Shane Long - 6.

Hard-working performance up front but should have done better with an opening in the second half.



Danny Ings - 7.

Shot cleared off the line by Anthony Knockaert following a goalmouth scramble from a corner. Won and scored the penalty to make it 2-0 on 65 minutes.

Subs



James Ward-Prowse - 5. Gave the penalty away for Albion's equaliser with a push on Duffy.

Manolo Gabbiadini - 5. Little time to make an impact.

Steven Davis - 5. Only got a few minutes at the end.

