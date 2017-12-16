No blame game for Albion striker Murray with penalty miss 'part and parcel' of the game

Chris Hughton says there will be no blame game on Glenn Murray after his costly first-half penalty miss against Burnley.

Albion's top-scorer skied his first-half spot kick ten minutes before the interval when the home side were dominating the game.



Neither team could go on to find a breakthrough as the Premier League clash ended in a 0-0 draw at the Amex extending Albion's winless run to seven games.



When asked about the miss, Hughton said: "You don't approach in anyway. When someone misses a penalty or scores an own goal, it's all part a parcel of the game. There is no point in saying anything as he will be disappointed himself.



"Glenn is normally one that is very reliable. There isn't anything you can say, what you do as a team when that happens is try and stay focused and keep the momentum that we had at the time going."



Despite that the Albion boss reflected on a missed opportunity as his side extended their winless run to seven games, although ending a three-game losing run.



He added: "When you are going through your better period of the game where in the first half period the was only one team more likely to score. What happens is when you don't score in that period, it gives the opposition a lift.



"When you miss chances or a penalty it lifts them and they are a very good side at the moment. You can see why they are in the form they are in.



"I think it was a missed opportunity. The positives are that - particularly in the first half - the performace was better than it has been.



"We have to find this winning formula to get the goals we need to win football matches. From the other side of the game, we needed Matty (Ryan) to make a real good save to keep us in the game, but it should never have got to that stage. We are disappointed as it's a game we should have won."