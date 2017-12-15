Mixed emotions for Kayal after comeback

Beram Kayal had mixed emotions after making his comeback from injury against Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old Israel international had been out since August with a broken leg sustained in the final pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid.

While he was delighted to be back in action, he was disappointed with the 2-0 defeat after Albion conceded ‘two soft goals’.

Speaking afterwards, Kayal said: “I’m happy to be back. It’s been a long time and a tough time for me to be out but I’m delighted for the boys as they started the season very well. But I’m very disappointed about the result because we conceded two soft goals.”

Kayal is aiming to force his way back into manager Chris Hughton’s plans now after playing 78 minutes at Wembley in his first-ever Premier League match.

He said: “Tottenham at Wembley is nice but the main thing for me was to be back in the team and get myself back and playing football. I tried to give everything to show my manager I’m ready to get the chance.”

On the injury, Kayal added: “It was a bad feeling I had. It’s not easy when you do pre-season, are working hard and trying to start the season like everyone else.

“It was a special moment as well for this club to be in the Premier League and four days before everything started, I broke my leg.

“But it’s history now. I’m happy to be back in the team, happy to play and I’ll try to help my mates.”