Midfielder Brown returns to Chelsea

Izzy Brown has returned to Chelsea from Brighton after suffering a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament in Monday's FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace.

Brown revealed the injury last night and he is now targeting a return to action next season. He had made 14 appearances on loan at Brighton this season but has now returned to Chelsea for assessment and treatment.

Seagulls manager Chris Hughton said: "It's one we didn't expect. It's really disappointing news for all concerned, but obviously more for Izzy than anyone else.

"He's a young lad who has made a really good impression at the club and in the second half of the season he would have played more games.

“It’s still very fresh for everyone, but we are grateful to Chelsea for the loan, and to Izzy for the impact he has made during the first half of the season.”