Hughton expects transfer window to begin to pick up

Brighton manager Chris Hughton expects business to pick up as the end of the January transfer window nears.

Albion have yet to add any players to their squad, while winger Jamie Murphy is the only departure to Rangers on loan.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference for the Seagulls' match with Chelsea on Saturday, Hughton was asked if the club were close to bringing any players in and said: "No. But I'm quite sure even if there was anything, the correct way to do any business is to only announce anything when it's done.

"It's not an easy window. If I'm looking at the Premier League, there hasn't been an awful lot of business that has been done but I'm sure there will be.

"We have got used to these windows where the amount of business that's done at the tail end is always more than what's done at the beginning. But we are working very hard."

Albion failed to add a striker in the summer, as deadline day moves for Florin Andone and Vincent Janssen fell through, and Hughton admitted a striker is still the key priority.

He said: "I think it has to be but we are always conscious about what we say.

"We have a competitive squad and have had a bit more of a difficult time of late, which is normal.

"Nobody expected an easy ride as such but there are a couple of areas where we have found it more difficult - to get the goals we need is down to a contribution of everybody in the team.

"We did try in the summer, which is something everyone is aware of, and we'll continue to do that."

Hughton added the club have not received bids for any of their players and reiterated they are still looking to add a centre-half so Connor Goldson can go out on loan.

He said: "We are still actively trying to bring someone in the centre-half position in and only for Connor Goldson to possibly go out on loan.

"If we are able to do something and it's right and sensible, then we will. Otherwise if we're not able to do, what we have in Connor is a very good player here."