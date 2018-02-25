England legends praise Brighton boss Hughton and hail striker Murray

Two Premier League legends heaped praise on Brighton striker Glenn Murray and manager Chris Hughton on Match Of The Day last night after Albion's 4-1 win against Swansea.

Murray netted twice in the Seagulls' win to move on to ten Premier League goals for the season - the joint fourth highest for an English player.



Alan Shearer, the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer and scorer of 30 goals in 63 appearances for England, said of Murray: "Eighteen starts, ten league goals, 34 years of age and he had such a brilliant game and is having a very good season.



"Not normally do you associate Glenn Murray with running in behind and so you shouldn't at his age, he should have the youngsters doing it for him, but he was constant today.



"He didn't stop doing it and caused Swansea all sort of problems. He was getting into those areas and it was a penalty. He got clipped which brings him down and then he gets up and with great confidence sticks it down the middle.



"His hold up play was superb and he also got a tap-in with his left foot.



"Brighton broke their transfer record on Jurgen Locadia and he can't get in the team because of the form of Glenn Murray."



Frank Lampard, who scored 29 goals in 106 appearances for England and won the Premier League title three times, was then asked about the job Chris Hughton has done at Brighton.



He said: "Incredible job, with the players, the budget - it's one of the lesser budgets, they might have broken their transfer record and that says everything in a way - what spirit he garners in that team.



"They way he comes across as a manager, I think we all support them.



"We all want them to do well because it's a great club, they've come such a long way, and Chris Hughton deserves immense credit."

