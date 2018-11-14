England boss Gareth Southgate confirms players will be handed debuts against United States

England manager Gareth Southgate says some of his squad will be handed their Three Lions debuts tomorrow evening, which could see Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk win his first cap.

Dunk is in his second England squad and could be handed his debut in tomorrow's friendly with the United States at Wembley. If Dunk plays, he will become the first Brighton player to represent England since Steve Foster in 1982.



Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, Fulham keeper Marcus Bettinelli and Southampton stopper Alex McCarthy are the other players in the squad yet to be capped.



Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Southgate confirmed players would make their debuts tomorrow and they will be presented their shirts by Wayne Rooney, who is winning his 120th and final cap.



Southgate said: "We'll have some debuts and he's (Rooney) going to present those shirts to the debutants tomorrow. I've asked him to talk about a couple of areas inparticular which will be good for the guys to hear."



Sky Sports sources this evening are reporting Dunk and Wilson are both in line to win their first cap.

