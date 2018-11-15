Chelsea willing to listen to offers for defensive star and Newcastle, Spurs and Arsenal target MLS player - our latest Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Gary Cahill, Manchester United starlet is to sign a new deal and a trio of Premier League clubs want MLS star. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our latest Premier League blog Brighton and Hove Albion latest: Did 10-man Albion deserve something against Cardiff? Is it time for VAR in the Premier League?