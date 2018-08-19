Brighton versus Manchester United player ratings

Brighton produced a superb performance to beat Manchester United 3-2 at the Amex this afternoon.

Goals from Glenn Murray, Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross, from the penalty spot, took Albion to victory.

Anthony Knockaert celebrates Albion's second goal. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Here's how the players from both teams rated.

BRIGHTON

Mathew Ryan - 8

Beaten by Lukaku's close-range header and Paul Pogba's injury-time penalty. Brilliant save in the second half to deny Pogba.

Martin Montoya - 8

Made his debut after joining from Valencia on transfer deadline day. Assured first appearance for the club.

Shane Duffy - 8

Excellent early block to deny Anthony Martial. Scored his first goal for the club since February, 2017, to put Albion 2-0 ahead on 27 minutes.

Lewis Dunk -6

Injured in an early challenge with Romelu Lukaku and forced off after 20 minutes.

Gaetan Bong -8

Replaced Bernardo in the starting line-up. Always an option out wide, played a key role in Albion's opener with the pass to Solly March.

Anthony Knockaert -9

Nice wing play early on down the right. Dragged a shot wide midway through the first half. Flicked the ball on for Duffy to put Brighton 2-0 ahead. Always a threat.

Davy Propper - 8

Hard-working performance in the middle of the park. Neatly won the ball back on several occasions. Named the sponsors' man of the match.

Dale Stephens -9

Outstanding in central midfield. Lovely pass released Knockaert on 22 minutes. Another superb pass sent Gross through on goal when the German midfielder won Albion's penalty.

Solly March -8

Back to his best. Lovely low cross was turned home by Glenn Murray for Albion's first goal. Also worked hard defensively.

Pascal Gross -8

Lively performance from last season's player of the year. Won and scored the penalty for Albion's third.

Glenn Murray - 8

Coolly clipped Albion into the lead when he got away from Victor Lindelof and turned home March's cross. A handful for United's defence. Booked.

Subs:

Leon Balogun - 8

Came on for Dunk after 20 minutes to make his Albion debut. One excellent clearance in the second half.

Beram Kayal - 6

Came on for the final couple of minutes.

Jurgen Locadia - 6

Replaced Glenn Murray in injury-time.

Unused: David Button, Beram Kayal, Yves Bissouma, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Bernardo.

MANCHESTER UNITED

David De Gea - 5

Beaten by Murray's cool finish for the opener; no chance for Duffy's goal and will perhaps feel disappointed not to have saved Gross's penalty.

Ashley Young - 5

First appearance of the season. March and Bong caused the right-back problems.

Victor Lindelof - 5

Lost Murray for Brighton's first goal. A day the centre-back will want to forget.

Eric Bailly - 4

A poor day for the Ivory Coast international. Needlessly conceded the corner from which Albion's second goal came and gave away the penalty for Brighton's third.

Luke Shaw -5

Deflected cross set up Lukaku to make it 2-1. Tough day up against Knockaert.

Fred - 5

One lovely crossfield pass in the first half but had a quiet game.

Paul Pogba - 5

Set up an early chance for Lukaku, had a second-half shot well saved by Ryan and netted a late penalty. The World Cup winner did not impose himself as much as United boss Jose Mourinho would like.

Andreas Pereira -5

Struggled to have an impact on the game and was subbed at half-time.

Juan Mata - 5

Quiet game for the playmaker. Subbed at the break.

Romelu Lukaku - 6

Made his first start of the season. Sent early chance just wide from 12 yards. Left unmarked to head from close range to make it 2-1.

Anthony Martial - 5

Came in for his first appearance of the season. Early shot blocked for a corner by Duffy after cutting in from the left. Fairly anonymous after that and subbed after an hour. Booked.

Subs:

Marcus Rashford - 5

Came on at half-time. Pacy threat but didn't see much of the ball.

Jesse Lingard - 6

Former Albion loanee was sent on at half-time. Looked to make things happen.

Marouane Fellaini - 5

Sent on after an hour. Little impact.

Unused: Lee Grant, Chris Smalling, Ander Herrera, Scott McTominay