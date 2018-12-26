Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal player ratings

Jurgen Locadia and Mathew Ryan starred as Brighton drew 1-1 in the Premier League with Arsenal this evening. Here's how James Wootton rated the players of both teams.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Mathew Ryan - 8



Two great saves to deny Aubameyang in the first half. Albion are going to miss him when he goes on international duty.



Martin Montoya - 7



Looked bright down the right in the first half, did well against the pacy Arsenal attack.

Shane Duffy - 7



Marked his return to action after suspension with a traditional big defensive display.

Leon Balogun - 6



One of a few Albion players to be floored by Lacazette’s neat footwork for the opener. Proved a hard man to beat for the rest of the game.



Bernardo - 7



Some surging runs down the left flank. Growing in quality with every game.

Dale Stephens - 7



Some neat play and great vision to pick out some dangerous forward passes.

Davy Propper - 7



Long through ball reached Locadia to set up Albion’s equaliser. Missed a great chance when he fired wide from six yards.

Pascal Gross - 6



Some good creative play in the first half, didn’t make as much of an impact in the second period.

Solly March - 7



A good source of creativity. Wasted a great chance when he looped an effort over the bar when closing in on the Arsenal goal.

Glenn Murray - 7



Almost equalised for Albion in the first half after bundling his effort over the line only for it to be ruled out for a foul on the Arsenal goalkeeper. Always a handful for the Arsenal defence.

Jurgen Locadia - 9



Didn’t put a foot wrong all game. Superbly took his goal when he latched onto Propper’s ball through before coolly evading Leno and prodding home into the empty net. Came close to a winner in the second half but dragged a shot wide.



Subs



Florin Andone N/A



Almost wiggled his way through at the end but it wasn’t to be.

Anthony Knockaert N/A

Helped defensively as Albion looked to secure a point.

Unused: David Button, Bruno, Gaetan Bong, Beram Kayal, Yves Bissouma.

ARSENAL

Bernd Leno - 6



Not the most confident of displays. Had a lucky let off when the referee deemed a foul against Murray on the Arsenal keeper.

Stephan Lichtsteiner - 5



Tried to exploit Albion down the right-hand side but Bernardo was more than a match for him. Made the mistake which led to Brighton's equaliser.

Sokratis - 6



Had a solid battle against Glenn Murray.

Laurent Koscielny - 6



Not the strongest of performances, Arsenal’s defence looked like they could have been penetrated every time Albion went forward.

Sead Kolasinac - 7



Had a good battle with Solly March down Arsenal’s left-hand side.



Granit Xhaha - 5



Quiet game in the centre of midfield. Took the captain's armband after Koscielny was subbed.

Matteo Guendouzi - 7



Saw a lot of the ball and controlled the tempo for Arsenal during the game.

Lucas Torreira - 7

Lively performance, especially in the second half.

Mesut Ozil - 5



Subbed at half-time, one of those games where the German went missing.

Alexandre Lacazette - 7



Neat footwork inside the box provided Arsenal with the spark to take the lead. Subbed on the hour mark.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 8



Top quality finish to open the scoring, right footed curler into the top corner. Was also denied by two excellent saves by Ryan.

Subs

Aaron Ramsey -6



Failed to change the game after coming on.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6



Pacy threat down the right.

Alex Iwobi -6



Had an effort deflected just wide of the Albion goal.

Unused: Petr Cech, Mohamed Elneny, Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock.

