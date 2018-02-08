Albion's record signing in squad for Stoke City trip

Brighton & Hove Albion's record signing Jurgen Locadia could be in line to make his first appearance for the club at Stoke City on Saturday.

Albion boss Chris Hughton confirmed the Dutch forward is fit and available for selection earlier this afternoon.

Locadia, whose been out since December, has recovered from the hamstring injury that has kept him out since picking it up in action for former side PSV Eindhoven.

Brighton boss Hughton revealed Locadia may now feature in Saturday's crunch Premier League trip to the bet365 Stadium.

He said: "Jurgen (Locadia) will be in the squad for Saturday. He hasn't been involved in any under-23 games but he will have completed a good week and a half training going into the game. He'll certainly be in the squad.

"We know the type of player he is and probably we wouldn't see anything dramatically different in training then we already know. We know where he is at the moment, he's been out for a period of time. Some players can come straight back in but others can take that little bit longer. The most important thing for us is he is now fit and available."