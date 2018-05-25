Albion sign Deportivo La Coruna striker

Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed to sign Deportivo La Coruna striker Florin Andone for an undisclosed fee.

The Romania international will officially join the club on a five-year contract once the transfer window opens for international transfers on 8th June.

The 25-year-old forward made 69 appearances across two seasons for Deportivo, scoring 18 goals.

Manager Chris Hughton said, “We are delighted that Florin has agreed to join us. He is a player that we have tracked for some time, and he will add a new dimension to our attacking options.

“He is a very hard-working player, and has proven his quality at the highest level in Spain, as well as at international level. I am looking forward to working with him next season.”

Born in Joldesti, Andone moved to Spain at an early age and made his senior debut for Spanish Segunda Division B side CD Castellon, before signing for Villarreal in 2013.

After a loan switch to Atletico Baleares in the 2013/14 season, the striker earned a move to Cordoba in July 2014 where he found the net 27 times in 58 games, before joining Deportivo in July 2016.

He has won 21 caps for Romania, including three appearances in the 2016 Euro Championships.

