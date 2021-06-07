WIN tickets to see Sussex Sharks in Vitality Blast action - enter now

Luke Wright in T20 action

And we have teamed up with Sussex Cricket to offer you and three friends the chance to enjoy that experience.

We have 50 tickets to give away for the Sharks’ seven home games over the coming weeks.

This week we have two sets of four tickets to give away for each of the games against Hampshire on Saturday, June 12 (7pm) and Somerset on Friday, June 18 (7pm).

Skipper Luke Wright and his men will be looking for success in a competition they won in 2009. In 2018 they reached the final but lost to the Worcestershire Rapids.

New T20 coach James Kirtley will be looking for his young side to go far in the competition and with the likes of Rashid Khan, Travis Head, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, George Garton and Phil Salt playing they stand every chance.

All you have to do to stand a chance to win is to answer this question:

Who is Sussex’s Vitality Blast captain?

Email your answer with your name and contact phone number to [email protected] along with which game you would like to have the tickets for.

In the subject line of the email, please put ‘Sussex Cricket Vitality Blast tickets competition’. Closing date and time for entries is Tuesday, June 8, 4pm. Tickets will be emailed to the winners.

These tickets will be located in the newly installed temporary stands located at the North End of our ground. They will have an allocated seat and be grouped together but socially distanced from each party e.g. each group of four will together but socially-distanced from others.

Terms and conditions: Important - please indicate on the emailed entry that: I agree that I, or those using the tickets, will adhere to any COVID-19 protocol, code of conduct (https://sussexcricket.co.uk/code-of-conduct) and subsequent government advice that Sussex Cricket are required to follow.