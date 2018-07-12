West Chilt suffer first loss in four with Roffey 2nd reverse

West Chiltington & Thakeham suffered their first loss in four games with a home reverse in their mid-table battle with improving Roffey 2nd on Saturday.

Asked to field first in Division 3 West, they were in charge until Matt Bidlake (115) and Conor Griffiths (53) put on a 166-stand for the seventh wicket to set the game up nicely.

Chasing 270 to win off 50 overs, Chilt were going well whilst captain Tim Jarvis was at the crease. However, once he was dismissed for 88 at 161-4, the game was back in the balance.

Despite useful contributions from Ben Lucking (33) and Neil North (27), the home side were bowled out for 263 to hand the visitors victory by six runs.

Man of the match was Bidlake with 6-55 to go with his earlier ton.

Leg spinner Charlie Davies said: “It was frustrating as although we were short of a few players and knew that Roffey had been improving, we were so close to keeping the run going.

“They’ve done the double over us now but at least we gave a better account of ourselves this time.”

Chilt make the short trip to the Long Furlong to take on Findon on Saturday.

Chilt 2nd XI, who had generally been competing well in Division 6 West, but without a victory to show for it, finally put in a complete performance to win at Aldwick.

Having asked their opponents to bat first, only opener Alex Cooper (74) stood in their way with golden oldies James Chaloner (4-40) and chairman Stephen Hodgson (4-24) doing the damage with the ball.

Having dismissed their hosts for 183, opener Callum Wyatt (54) and Alfie Reeves (46*) showed the way to victory by five wickets to avenge a narrow defeat in the first game if the season.

At Upper Beeding, Chilt 3rd overcame Steyning to earn just their second win of the season and pull away from the relegation zone.

The home side won the toss and made 215-6 off their 40 overs. Joe Trees took 2-47 from his nine overs.

In reply, Simon Capel held the innings together with 88* which included a 90-run partnership with his under-13 son Buddy. They got home by 3 wickets in the 38th over.

Chilt’s under-16 girls overcame Worthing to earn their first win of the season and a few boys’ sides did well in the IDentilam six-a-side at Cuckfield.