Three new signings in and one departure with Roffey ‘shaping up well’ for title defence

Roffey captain Matt Davies says their side is shaping up well for the upcoming campaign with the arrival of three new additions.

Top-order batsman Mike Norris has returned from Ifield and The Boars have also captured the signature of James Pearce from the Crawley side.

The third new addition is leg-spinner and batsman Grant Pugh, who has recently moved to the area.

They join returning overseas, Australian Ben Manenti, who is back at the club for a fourth season as the reigning champions look for a fifth Premier Division title in six years.

One player heading for the exit door, however, is Usman Khan who has joined Preston Nomads.

Roffey skipper Matt Davies said: “We have signed James Pearce and Mike Norris from Ifield, both players will add strength to our side in both departments.

“Mike has spent much of his playing career at Roffey so we are delighted to see him return especially because of the quality he adds to the team.

“We’ve also signed Grant Pugh who has recently moved to the area, he is a leg spinner who is also very handy with the bat.

“All in all, the side is shaping up well for the season as we look to challenge for three trophies.

“We know it is going to be another competitive season in the league with many sides strengthening from last season, we know if we can deliver the performances we expect from ourselves, we’ll be in the mix come the business end.”