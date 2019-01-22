Sussex ace Archer helps Hobart Hurricanes stretch Big Bash lead

Sussex’s Jofra Archer and his Hobart Hurricanes side stretched their lead at the top of the Big Bash League with a crucial win over the Adelaide Strikers.

The Hurricanes beat Jason Gillespie and Rashid Khan’s Strikers on Monday by a convincing ten wickets.

Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short scored 84* and 73* respectively, helping their team reach the target of 155 with 3.1 overs to spare.

Archer produced the best figures for the visitors with 2-23. The 23-year-old has now taken 11 wickets so far in the BBL which puts him 10th on the leaderboard.

However, it wasn’t a good day for Khan as the 20-year-old only managed two runs and bowled 0-36 off his four-over spell, as the Strikers could only make 154-5.

The Tasmanian side are on 16 points, six points ahead of the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Renegades. That’s after also beating the Perth Scorchers last Friday.

The Hurricanes won the toss at the Optus Stadium in Perth and elected to bowl first. The hosts set them a tricky target of 178, after Sam Whiteman top-scored with 68 from 44 balls.

Archer took 0-19 off 1.4 overs before he was banned for bowling two beamers - full tosses above waist height. However, former Australia T20 captain, George Bailey helped steer the Hurricanes over the line with 69 from 39 balls.

Sussex team-mate Chris Jordan’s Sydney Thunder are in the play-off places in fourth and the England International has made a positive start after replacing Jos Buttler and Joe Root. He took 1-6 from his only over against the Brisbane Heat after the Thunder posted a total of 186-4 but the game was abandoned because of power failure at Brisbane’s The Gabba.

The Thunder travel to the Scorchers, who are at the foot of the BBL table, on Thursday, with the match starting at 10:40am

The Strikers, who are in fifth place place and outside the play-offs, travel to face the Melbourne Stars on Wednesday as part of a double-header, with the match starting at 4am GMT, as the Hurricanes’ trip to the Sydney Cricket Ground to face the Sixers follows at 8:15am.